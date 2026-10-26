Sharon Osbourne visits husband Ozzy's grave daily
What's the story
Sharon Osbourne, the widow of legendary rock musician Ozzy Osbourne, has revealed that she visits her husband's grave every day. She said that the singer would have been "mystified" by the outpouring of love from fans after his death in July 2025. He has been buried in their family garden. "There was no way I could put Ozzy in a public graveyard," she said.
Daily visits
Osbourne talks to Ozzy every day
Osbourne revealed, per the BBC, that she still talks to Ozzy regularly and can see his grave from her window.
"Of course, every day. I can see him from my window," she said.
She added that she collects and photographs all the cards and messages sent by fans, while the flowers are composted for the family garden.
Relationship history
A look at the couple's love story
Osbourne and Ozzy's relationship has been a rollercoaster ride, with the couple facing several challenges over the years.
They met in 1970 and got married in 1982. He was arrested for attempting to murder her in 1989, but Osbourne dropped the charges later.
Keeping aside a brief split in 2016 amid rumors of infidelity, the couple maintained that they were soulmates.
"It was an unusual relationship because we had such highs and such terrible lows," Osbourne admitted.
Last performance
More on Ozzy's final concert in Birmingham
Ozzy's final concert in Birmingham last year was a testament to his enduring legacy.
The show, which featured over 25 songs from his solo set and Black Sabbath's entire performance, was a star-studded affair with fellow A-list performers discussing the rock icon's influence in awestruck tones.
Despite battling several health issues, including pneumonia and a heart condition, Ozzy delivered an unforgettable performance that left fans wanting more.
He passed away weeks after this performance.