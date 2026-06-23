Sharvari posts Instagram thanks after 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' success Entertainment Jun 23, 2026

Sharvari is feeling all the emotions after Main Vaapas Aaunga's big success. The film, directed by Imtiaz Ali and released on June 12, has really struck a chord with audiences.

She posted on Instagram, "The messages, the videos, the tears... I've been reading and watching all of it often with tears in my own eyes," showing just how much the fan support means to her.