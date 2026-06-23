Sharvari posts Instagram thanks after 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' success
Sharvari is feeling all the emotions after Main Vaapas Aaunga's big success. The film, directed by Imtiaz Ali and released on June 12, has really struck a chord with audiences.
She posted on Instagram, "The messages, the videos, the tears... I've been reading and watching all of it often with tears in my own eyes," showing just how much the fan support means to her.
'Main Vaapas Aaunga' earns ₹40.75cr global
Sharvari also shared that "every actor dreams of being a part of a story that stays with people long after they leave the theater." Her co-star Vedang Raina chimed in, saying she deserves all this love.
The movie has pulled in ₹24.25 crore net and ₹29 crore gross in India, plus ₹11.75 crore overseas (₹40.75 crore global).
Alongside Sharvari and Raina, stars like Naseeruddin Shah and Diljit Dosanjh round out the cast: everyone's getting praised for their emotional performances.