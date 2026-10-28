Sharvari shares dance with Dixit for 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya'
Entertainment
Sharvari just had a major fangirl moment: she danced with Bollywood icon Madhuri Dixit to the title track of her own upcoming film, Yeh Prem Mol Liya.
Sharing the clip on Instagram, Sharvari called the moment surreal.
Barjatya directs 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya'
This dance isn't just a tribute: it's also hyping up Yeh Prem Mol Liya, the latest from Rajshri Productions and director Sooraj Barjatya.
The film stars Sharvari with Ayushmann Khurrana and promises Rajshri's signature family-friendly musical style.
The collab connects new-gen Bollywood to its classic roots, making this release one to watch!