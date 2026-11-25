'Yeh Prem...' star Sharvari believes 'love means marriage'
What's the story
Actor Sharvari, who will soon be seen in Sooraj Barjatya's love story Yeh Prem Mol Liya, has shared her views on relationships and marriage. She told India Today that she believes marriage is the natural next step when two people are in love. "I come from a very traditional family where love means marriage," the young star said. "When you fall in love with someone and are committed to that person, I think marriage is your end goal."
Family response
'When my mother saw me as a bride on screen...'
Sharvari also spoke about her family's reaction to her playing a bride on screen for the first time.
She revealed that her mother was particularly emotional, especially since they had recently celebrated her elder sister's wedding.
"When my mother saw me as a bride on screen, she became very emotional."
"One of her daughters had already left home after getting married, and seeing me like that, she just couldn't stop crying," Sharvari said.
Emotional response
She thanked Barjatya for portraying her beautifully as a bride
The Alpha actor further explained her mother's emotional response.
"I think it's a mother's love. Mothers always have that feeling about their daughters leaving home."
"They may never say it, but it's always there, ingrained in them. She thought it was beautiful to see me portrayed like that on screen."
The actor also thanked Barjatya for portraying her beautifully as a bride.
Director's impact
'Even at your own wedding, you don't necessarily get...'
"Even at your own wedding, you don't necessarily get to look or be portrayed like this," she said, commenting on how Barjatya had portrayed her on screen.
"So, it was truly an honor and a pleasure that Sooraj sir portrayed me so beautifully on screen."
She stars opposite Ayushmann Khurrana in Yeh Prem Mol Liya, which marks Barjatya's return to family-oriented storytelling and romance.
The film releases on Friday.