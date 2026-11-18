The film is produced by Amit Chandrra, Nalini Datta Khaitaan, Karishma Thakker, and Khaitaan. It also marks the first project under 214 Entertainment, a new production banner launched by Khaitaan, Chandrra, and Datta Khaitaan.

The film's plot details are currently under wraps, but it promises to be a unique blend of love and revenge.