Shashaank Khaitaan introduces 2 new faces in 'Aisi Deewangi...'
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker Shashaank Khaitaan has announced his upcoming directorial venture, titled Aisi Deewangi Dekhi Nahi Kahin. The film will be released on July 9, 2027. The title announcement video introduces fresh faces Subhaan and Airah, who make their big-screen debut with the film.
Production details
New production banner launched by Khaitaan
The film is produced by Amit Chandrra, Nalini Datta Khaitaan, Karishma Thakker, and Khaitaan. It also marks the first project under 214 Entertainment, a new production banner launched by Khaitaan, Chandrra, and Datta Khaitaan.
The film's plot details are currently under wraps, but it promises to be a unique blend of love and revenge.
Career highlights
Khaitaan's previous works
Khaitaan is known for his association with Dharma Productions, having written and directed the Dulhania films, Humpty Sharma and Badrinath.
He also wrote and directed the romantic drama Dhadak, a remake of the Marathi film Sairat.
After two independent productions for Dharma, including Good Newwz in 2019, he established Mentor Disciple Entertainment. Its first project was Govinda Naam Mera (2022).