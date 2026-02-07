'Shatak: Sangh Ke 100 Varsh' trailer out; release date locked
"Shatak: Sangh Ke 100 Varsh" is set to hit theaters on February 19, 2026, marking the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) 100th anniversary.
Directed by Aashish Mall and produced by Vir Kapur, the film traces the RSS's journey since 1925 and explores its values and role in shaping India's society and politics.
Film is a tribute to millions of volunteers: Bhagwat
RSS Chief Dr. Mohan Bhagwat recently unveiled two songs from the movie—"Bharat Maa Ke Bacche" and "Bhagwa Hai Meri Identity"—which capture its patriotic vibe.
He shared that "Shatak" highlights the resilience of RSS through its motto "Na Ruke, Na Thake, Na Jhuke," and serves as a tribute to millions of volunteers who have quietly contributed over the past century.