'Shatak: Sangh Ke 100 Varsh' trailer out; release date locked

Film is a tribute to millions of volunteers: Bhagwat

RSS Chief Dr. Mohan Bhagwat recently unveiled two songs from the movie—"Bharat Maa Ke Bacche" and "Bhagwa Hai Meri Identity"—which capture its patriotic vibe.

He shared that "Shatak" highlights the resilience of RSS through its motto "Na Ruke, Na Thake, Na Jhuke," and serves as a tribute to millions of volunteers who have quietly contributed over the past century.