'Shatak: Sangh Ke 100 Varsh' trailer out; watch here
The trailer for "Shatak: Sangh Ke 100 Varsh" is out, with Ajay Devgn guiding viewers through 100 years of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).
The film traces how Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar started the organization in 1925 and follows its growth and changes up to today.
You can catch it in theaters from February 20, 2026.
Trailer shows how the organization has evolved over the years
The trailer highlights key moments from the RSS's history, focusing on its motto—Na Ruke, Na Thake, Na Jhuke—and how that spirit shaped its path.
The film aims to give viewers a closer look at what the RSS stands for and its impact over a century.
Film also features songs launched by RSS chief
Directed by Aashish Mall and produced by Vir Kapur, "Shatak" also features songs like "Bharat Maa Ke Bacche" and "Bhagwa Hai Meri Identity," which were launched at a special event by RSS chief Dr. Mohan Bhagwat.