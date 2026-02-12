'Shatak: Sangh Ke 100 Varsh' trailer out; watch here Entertainment Feb 12, 2026

The trailer for "Shatak: Sangh Ke 100 Varsh" is out, with Ajay Devgn guiding viewers through 100 years of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The film traces how Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar started the organization in 1925 and follows its growth and changes up to today.

You can catch it in theaters from February 20, 2026.