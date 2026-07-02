Sheeran and Garrix surprise Kindelin and Harty at Chicago reception

Sheeran hugs guests, plays 'Perfect' remix

The duo played "Repeat It," with Sheeran dancing and hugging guests, then performed a live remix of "Perfect" for the couple's first dance.

The set wrapped up with "In the Name of Love," leaving everyone buzzing.

Tessa called it "the best night of our lives," showing just how unforgettable things can get when your favorite artists show up at your party.