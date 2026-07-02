Sheeran and Garrix surprise Kindelin and Harty at Chicago reception
Entertainment
Newlyweds Tessa Kindelin and Brendan Harty got the ultimate wedding gift when Ed Sheeran and Martin Garrix dropped in for a surprise late-night performance at their Chicago reception on June 27.
The whole thing was secretly arranged by Tessa's brother, who simply direct-messaged Garrix on Instagram, and it worked.
Sheeran hugs guests, plays 'Perfect' remix
The duo played "Repeat It," with Sheeran dancing and hugging guests, then performed a live remix of "Perfect" for the couple's first dance.
The set wrapped up with "In the Name of Love," leaving everyone buzzing.
Tessa called it "the best night of our lives," showing just how unforgettable things can get when your favorite artists show up at your party.