Sheeran says promoter, not him, dropped Macklemore and addresses Jethro
Entertainment
Ed Sheeran has finally spoken up after his cousin Jethro called him "selfish" for Macklemore being dropped from Ed's Loop Tour following Macklemore's "Free Palestine" speech last month.
Ed clarified the decision wasn't his but the promoter's and said he hasn't talked to Jethro in a long time.
Sheeran's cousin Jethro slams mental-health remarks
The situation has strained family ties even more, with Jethro also criticizing Ed for making fun of his mental health and mental health in general.
During recent concerts, Ed shared that the controversy has personally affected him.
Meanwhile, Macklemore reminded everyone on Instagram that the real focus should be on supporting Palestinians.