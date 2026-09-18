Sheeran tour criticized after Macklemore said 'free Palestine' at MetLife

Ed Sheeran's US tour is under fire after rapper Macklemore said "free Palestine" and performed "Hind's Hall" at Ed Sheeran's Sept. 5 concert at MetLife Stadium, with images of Gaza's destruction filling the screens behind him, sparking backlash from groups like the Anti-Defamation League.

The venue owner, Robert Kraft, acknowledged barring Macklemore, citing "a history of antisemitic rhetoric" and saying he would not "provide a platform for hate speech."

By Tuesday, other artists had begun leaving the tour in solidarity with Macklemore. Finneas, Aaron Rowe, Lukas Graham and Beoga all withdrew from upcoming dates.