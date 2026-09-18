Sheeran tour criticized after Macklemore said 'free Palestine' at MetLife
Ed Sheeran's US tour is under fire after rapper Macklemore said "free Palestine" and performed "Hind's Hall" at Ed Sheeran's Sept. 5 concert at MetLife Stadium, with images of Gaza's destruction filling the screens behind him, sparking backlash from groups like the Anti-Defamation League.
The venue owner, Robert Kraft, acknowledged barring Macklemore, citing "a history of antisemitic rhetoric" and saying he would not "provide a platform for hate speech."
By Tuesday, other artists had begun leaving the tour in solidarity with Macklemore. Finneas, Aaron Rowe, Lukas Graham and Beoga all withdrew from upcoming dates.
Debate over venue owners controlling speech
This incident has kicked off a bigger conversation about how much control venue owners have over what artists say on stage.
Music journalist Zach Schonfeld pointed out that owners like Kraft can really shape what happens at shows.
Meanwhile, a recent poll found many young Americans now see Israel's actions as genocide.
Even though Sheeran has spoken up about issues like Ukraine before, he says he wants his concerts to stay clear of political statements this time around.