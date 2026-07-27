Why Shehnaaz Gill prefers Punjabi film industry over Bollywood
What's the story
Shehnaaz Gill, who made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, has revealed that she is getting more offers from Punjabi cinema than Hindi films. In an exclusive interview with News18, she said that this is because of her stardom and the lack of female actors in Pollywood. She also opened up about her film choices in both industries.
Career insights
Gill on her rising stardom in Pollywood
Gill said, "In Punjabi films, the options for me are more...I won't say that I don't get as many offers from Bollywood, but I've become a star in the Punjabi film industry."
"Main toh beautiful hoon hi aur actor bhi achchi hoon. I get a greater number of lead roles in Punjabi films."
However, she has been selective about the scripts she's received from Punjabi filmmakers over the past few years.
Role selection
What's her criterion for choosing Bollywood films?
Gill said she wants to do films only if they have a role that leaves an impact.
"When it comes to Bollywood too, I'll do a film only if I've a role that leaves an impact. Otherwise, koi matlab nahi hai."
She added, "It's not like I want to appear in every scene throughout the length of the film. But I want my character to be pivotal."
"If I get such roles in Hindi films, I'll definitely do it."
Role preferences
This actor inspires Gill
Gill also made it clear that she doesn't want to be a part of films just for glamor.
"I don't want to be in a film only for glamor. I don't want to be used as a prop."
She added, "I don't want to just be a heroine who appears in three odd songs in a film."
Instead, she wants to follow the footsteps of Radhika Apte, known for her powerful roles across genres.
Gill is currently seen in Ishqnama.