Why Shehnaaz Gill prefers Punjabi film industry over Bollywood

Gill said she wants to do films only if they have a role that leaves an impact.

"When it comes to Bollywood too, I'll do a film only if I've a role that leaves an impact. Otherwise, koi matlab nahi hai."

She added, "It's not like I want to appear in every scene throughout the length of the film. But I want my character to be pivotal."

"If I get such roles in Hindi films, I'll definitely do it."