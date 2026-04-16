Shergill returns with 'Talash' for Siddiqui-starrer 'Main Actor Nahin Hoon'
Entertainment
Rabbi Shergill, known for his soulful music, has made a comeback with "Talash," featured in the upcoming movie Main Actor Nahin Hoon.
The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and is directed by Aditya Kripalani.
Shergill shared that music is key to storytelling and wished the team all the best.
Siddiqui praises 'Talash' for exploring loneliness
Nawazuddin Siddiqui called "Talash" so beautiful, which explores loneliness and personal change.
The story follows Mouni (Chitrangada Satarupa) and Adnan Baig (Siddiqui) as they connect emotionally over video calls during an online audition.
The film drops on May 8, 2026.