Shergill returns with 'Talash' for Siddiqui-starrer 'Main Actor Nahin Hoon' Entertainment Apr 16, 2026

Rabbi Shergill, known for his soulful music, has made a comeback with "Talash," featured in the upcoming movie Main Actor Nahin Hoon.

The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and is directed by Aditya Kripalani.

Shergill shared that music is key to storytelling and wished the team all the best.