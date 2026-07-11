Shetty detailed struggles with undiagnosed endometriosis on Ali Khan's podcast

Endometriosis often misdiagnosed as perimenopause

Endometriosis occurs when tissue similar to the uterine lining grows outside the uterus, causing severe pain and sometimes fertility issues.

Shamita's story, like those of Amy Schumer and Barbara Palvin, shows how often women's health concerns get dismissed or misdiagnosed, especially when symptoms overlap with things like perimenopause.

It's a reminder to trust your body, push for answers, and that early detection really matters.