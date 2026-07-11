Shetty detailed struggles with undiagnosed endometriosis on Ali Khan's podcast
Entertainment
Actor Shamita Shetty shared on Soha Ali Khan's podcast how she struggled with undiagnosed endometriosis.
Despite ongoing symptoms, doctors kept telling her everything was normal until the pain got so bad it started waking her up at night.
That's when she pushed for more answers and finally got diagnosed.
Endometriosis often misdiagnosed as perimenopause
Endometriosis occurs when tissue similar to the uterine lining grows outside the uterus, causing severe pain and sometimes fertility issues.
Shamita's story, like those of Amy Schumer and Barbara Palvin, shows how often women's health concerns get dismissed or misdiagnosed, especially when symptoms overlap with things like perimenopause.
It's a reminder to trust your body, push for answers, and that early detection really matters.