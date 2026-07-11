Shetty hopes 'Welcome to the Jungle' helps 'Hera Pheri 3'
Entertainment
Suniel Shetty is staying positive about Hera Pheri 3 finally happening. He thinks the buzz around his latest film, Welcome To The Jungle, might give the stalled comedy sequel a push.
Shetty called Hera Pheri the "biggest comedy franchise" of his career and said its nostalgia still connects with fans.
Priyadarshan exit stalls 'Hera Pheri 3'
Shetty enjoyed reuniting with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal in Welcome To The Jungle, crediting producer Firoz Nadiadwala for making it a true family entertainer.
But Hera Pheri 3 is still stuck: director Priyadarshan left, and legal issues haven't helped.
Even so, Shetty's hopeful: "Hopefully after Welcome To The Jungle, something magical should happen."