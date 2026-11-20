Shetty joins Bhatt for '1920: Cold Winter' filming starts December
Ahan Shetty has been cast in 1920: Cold Winter, the supernatural thriller from director Vikram Bhatt.
Filming kicks off this December in Ooty and Mumbai and wraps up by March 2027.
This marks a different role for Ahan in 1920: Cold Winter.
Shetty reunites with Singh onscreen
Ahan will share the screen again with Anya Singh, his co-star from Border 2, promising some fun chemistry.
Producer Anand Pandit said, "It is always interesting to see actors taking the audience by surprise. The way Ahan played Lieutenant Commander MS Rawat in 'Border 2' caught my eye. I know he is ready to sparkle in a different role in '1920: Cold Winter.'"
The film, with its filming locations in Ooty and Mumbai, expected to boost the spooky vibe.