Ahan will share the screen again with Anya Singh, his co-star from Border 2, promising some fun chemistry.

Producer Anand Pandit said, "It is always interesting to see actors taking the audience by surprise. The way Ahan played Lieutenant Commander MS Rawat in 'Border 2' caught my eye. I know he is ready to sparkle in a different role in '1920: Cold Winter.'"

The film, with its filming locations in Ooty and Mumbai, expected to boost the spooky vibe.