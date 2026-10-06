Shetty joins Chidambaram for 2 films, 1st Kannada sports drama
Entertainment
Rishab Shetty is joining forces with director Chidambaram for two upcoming movies.
The first is a Kannada sports drama, kicking off production next year, and marks their very first project together.
Details about the plot and cast are still under wraps, but this fresh pairing should bring something new to Shetty's already interesting lineup.
Shetty plays Hanuman in 'Jai Hanuman'
Shetty is also set to play Lord Hanuman in Jai Hanuman, directed by Prasanth Varma and featuring Rana Daggubati. This film continues the HanuMan universe and is aiming for a 2027 release.
With Chidambaram known for his unique storytelling (like in Balan: The Boy), fans can expect some exciting projects in these upcoming projects.