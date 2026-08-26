Shetty promises safety amid 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15' injuries
Entertainment
After contestants Gaurav Khanna and Karan Wahi got hurt during a rubber bullet stunt, host Rohit Shetty reassured fans that safety is always the main focus on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.
He explained that every stunt is carefully planned with expert supervision, and added, "On Khatron, there is no character. It is you against the stunt. The fear is real, the pressure is real, and there is no hiding. That is what makes Khatron so exciting."
'Darr Ka Naya Daur' intensifies challenges
This year's theme, Darr Ka Naya Daur, has made things even tougher for contestants with bigger physical and mental challenges.
The show airs Saturdays and Sundays at 9pm on Colors TV, and you can also catch it on JioHotstar if you miss it live.