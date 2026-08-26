Shetty promises safety amid 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 15' injuries

After contestants Gaurav Khanna and Karan Wahi got hurt during a rubber bullet stunt, host Rohit Shetty reassured fans that safety is always the main focus on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.

He explained that every stunt is carefully planned with expert supervision, and added, "On Khatron, there is no character. It is you against the stunt. The fear is real, the pressure is real, and there is no hiding. That is what makes Khatron so exciting."