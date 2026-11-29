Shetty says Shroff charged nothing, 'Jahaan' is Dadasaheb Phalke runner-up
Director Rahul Shetty shared that Tiger Shroff didn't charge anything for starring in the short film Jahaan - The Last Gift.
The seven-minute, dystopian drama, produced by Remo D'Souza, shows Shroff as a lone survivor searching for water.
The film just picked up first runner-up at the 2026 Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival's best short film category.
Shetty wants 'Jahaan' as feature film
After this win, Shetty wants to turn Jahaan into a full-length movie. He mentioned that a producer at the Melbourne International Film Festival is interested in helping expand it.
While he'd love to have Shroff back, Shetty says he'll pick whoever best fits the story's message if needed.