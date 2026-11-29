Director Rahul Shetty shared that Tiger Shroff didn't charge anything for starring in the short film Jahaan - The Last Gift.

The seven-minute, dystopian drama, produced by Remo D'Souza, shows Shroff as a lone survivor searching for water.

The film just picked up first runner-up at the 2026 Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival's best short film category.