Shetty teams with Bhatt in '1920: Cold Winter' horror sequel
Entertainment
Ahan Shetty is stepping into the horror scene with Vikram Bhatt's new film, 1920: Cold Winter. This movie continues the 1920 franchise and marks Ahan's first time teaming up with Bhatt.
Details about his character are still a secret, but it sounds like a big opportunity for him to show off his acting chops.
Singh reunites with Shetty December 2026
Anya Singh also stars with Ahan. This is their second project together after Border 2.
Filming kicks off in December 2026, so fans of spooky movies have something to look forward to.
With Bhatt at the helm (he's closely associated with the horror genre), this sequel could be another strong addition to the franchise.