Shetty visits Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple, hugs Kappasthambham
Noted film actor Shilpa Shetty made a spiritual stop at the Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Simhachalam.
She took part in traditional rituals, hugged the sacred Kappasthambham pillar, and offered prayers in the main shrine, getting a warm welcome from temple officials.
Shetty gifted sesha vastram, prasadam, portrait
As part of her visit, Shetty was gifted the Sesha Vastram, a sacred ceremonial cloth, and received prasadam from Executive Officer J. Venkat Rao.
The temple also gave her a framed portrait of Lord Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy to remember the occasion, highlighting just how meaningful these traditions are for visitors and devotees alike.