Shilpa Shetty questioned in ₹60cr cheating case for 4 hours

Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty Kundra was recently questioned for four and a half hours by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in connection with an alleged ₹60 crore cheating case. Her husband, businessman Raj Kundra , has also been questioned. The couple is accused of defrauding businessman Deepak Kothari through a loan-cum-investment agreement.

Investigation progress What is the case against Shetty Kundra and Kundra? The EOW has recorded statements from five individuals, including Kundra. His statement was recorded on September 15 for over five hours at a confidential location to avoid media attention. A cheating case was filed in Mumbai against Shetty Kundra and Kundra after Kothari, a director at Lotus Capital Finance Service, accused them of defrauding him of ₹60.4 crore through their now-defunct company, Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd.

Legal action Lookout circulars issued against the couple In September, the Mumbai police had issued Lookout Circulars (LOCs) against both Shetty Kundra and Kundra. An LOC is issued to restrict a person from leaving the country or to track their movements. It notifies immigration and border officials to watch for a specific individual. The couple served as directors of Best Deal TV Pvt Ltd, the company at the center of this case.