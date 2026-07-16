Shinde criticized for 'Lock Upp' remarks mocking Joshi, Zubair responds

Shilpa Shinde, known from Bigg Boss 11 winner, is facing backlash for making personal remarks about Shivangi Joshi on Netflix's Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, accusing her of dating multiple co-stars and mocking her virginity.

The comments quickly went viral and sparked outrage online.

Jannat Zubair, a close friend of Joshi, spoke up on Instagram, calling out the remarks as unacceptable, saying that attacking someone's character shouldn't be seen as entertainment.