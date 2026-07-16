Shinde criticized for 'Lock Upp' remarks mocking Joshi, Zubair responds
Shilpa Shinde, known from Bigg Boss 11 winner, is facing backlash for making personal remarks about Shivangi Joshi on Netflix's Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa, accusing her of dating multiple co-stars and mocking her virginity.
The comments quickly went viral and sparked outrage online.
Jannat Zubair, a close friend of Joshi, spoke up on Instagram, calling out the remarks as unacceptable, saying that attacking someone's character shouldn't be seen as entertainment.
'Lock Upp' jail-themed show 1cr prize
Lock Upp is a celebrity reality show hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, where contestants live in a jail-themed house full of drama and unexpected confessions.
The show airs new episodes Saturday to Thursday, has already seen four eliminations, and the winner will take home ₹1 crore.