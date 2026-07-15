Shinde faces backlash after viral clip mocking Joshi's virginity
Shilpa Shinde is catching a lot of flak after a clip went viral where she mocked fellow contestant Shivangi Joshi's virginity and said she wouldn't have sex even after her wedding.
The conversation, which happened with co-contestant Shreya Kalra, has been called out as "disgusting" and "crass" by viewers online.
Adatia, fans slam Shinde, Kalra criticized
The situation escalated when public figures like Rajiv Adatia weighed in, saying, "Shilpa Shinde mocking and talking about Shivangi Joshi's Virginity?? Really? You are the one who put a fake Sexual Harrassment case on a Producer?? And you talking about people's virginity! Grow up!"
Fans also slammed Shinde for later making personal allegations about Joshi's past relationships, criticizing her for making personal remarks.
Even Kalra faced criticism for laughing along despite previously condemning similar remarks.