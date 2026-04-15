Shivan renames film 'Love Insurance Kompany' after ₹112cr demand

'Love Insurance Kompany' earns ₹39cr worldwide

LIK hit theaters on April 10, 2026, and despite mixed reviews, it pulled in an impressive ₹39 crore worldwide in just four days.

The story is set in a future where love can literally be insured and follows a main character whose relationship gets tangled by an app that predicts and controls relationship outcomes.

The music comes from Anirudh Ravichander, with Ravi Varman handling cinematography and Pradeep E Ragav on editing, giving the movie its distinct vibe.