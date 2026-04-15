Shivan renames film 'Love Insurance Kompany' after ₹112cr demand
Entertainment
Vignesh Shivan's latest film was first called LIC, but the team ran into legal trouble because the name matched India's famous insurance company.
To keep the title, they were asked for a whopping ₹112 crore, so they switched it up to Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) instead.
'Love Insurance Kompany' earns ₹39cr worldwide
LIK hit theaters on April 10, 2026, and despite mixed reviews, it pulled in an impressive ₹39 crore worldwide in just four days.
The story is set in a future where love can literally be insured and follows a main character whose relationship gets tangled by an app that predicts and controls relationship outcomes.
The music comes from Anirudh Ravichander, with Ravi Varman handling cinematography and Pradeep E Ragav on editing, giving the movie its distinct vibe.