Shivarajkumar to play antagonist in Ajith's 'Dare Devil'

Shivarajkumar was contacted around three to four months ago when Adhik Ravichandran narrated the script to him, revealed Chandra.

His cameo as Narasimha in Rajinikanth's Jailer (2023) was widely appreciated by audiences outside of Karnataka.

The role in Dare Devil will allow him to delve deeper into the antagonist territory, this time opposite Kumar.

He is likely to join the shoot on Tuesday or Wednesday.