Shivarajkumar to play antagonist in Ajith's 'Dare Devil'
What's the story
Kannada actor Shivarajkumar will be seen as the main antagonist in the upcoming film Dare Devil, starring Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar. The news was confirmed by Kumar's manager Suresh Chandra to Chennai Times. "It's true. There's a very powerful antagonist role in the film for which we were discussing many names. Ajith sir has got great respect for Shivarajkumar sir, and we decided to approach him."
Career move
Shivarajkumar's growing presence in Tamil cinema
Shivarajkumar was contacted around three to four months ago when Adhik Ravichandran narrated the script to him, revealed Chandra.
His cameo as Narasimha in Rajinikanth's Jailer (2023) was widely appreciated by audiences outside of Karnataka.
The role in Dare Devil will allow him to delve deeper into the antagonist territory, this time opposite Kumar.
He is likely to join the shoot on Tuesday or Wednesday.
Film progress
Production and ongoing schedule details
The production of Dare Devil is currently underway in Hyderabad, with the team having already completed an action sequence.
The ongoing schedule includes night shoots featuring actors Prabhu, Parthiban, and Sreeleela. The unit will reportedly continue shooting in Hyderabad until December before moving to other locations.
The film is produced by Shalini Ajithkumar under Bravehearts Production and has a star-studded cast including Unni Mukundan and Sunil.
Release date
Everything we know about 'Dare Devil'
Dare Devil is slated for a theatrical release in 2027. The film marks Kumar's second consecutive collaboration with Ravichandran after Good Bad Ugly, which was released in 2025.
Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for this action entertainer, while Abinandhan Ramanujam is the cinematographer.