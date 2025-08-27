Next Article
Shivarajkumar, Upendra, Raj B Shetty's '45' gets new release date
Big update for Kannada movie fans: "45," starring Shivarajkumar, Upendra, and Raj B Shetty, is now set for a December 25, 2025 release.
The film was originally planned for August 15, 2025, but got pushed to avoid clashing with Rajinikanth's "Coolie."
Director Arjun Janya shared that the team needed more time to finish up the CGI work.
Everything to know about '45'
Produced by Ramesh Reddy (Suraj Productions) and shot by Satya Hegde, "45" is packed with visual effects and high production values.
The cast features Shetty from "Su From So," Upendra fresh off his cameo in "Coolie," and marks Shivarajkumar's return to the big screen after his recovery from bladder cancer.