Shivaratna Productions releases 'Indrajaal' teaser set in mysterious Nilvanti Entertainment Jul 01, 2026

Shivaratna Productions just released the teaser for its debut Hindi film, Indrajaal.

In under two minutes, you get a peek into the mysterious world of Nilvanti: think Indian mythology meets suspense and adventure.

The visuals stand out thanks to some seriously cool locations and advanced special effects.