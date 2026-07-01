Shivaratna Productions releases 'Indrajaal' teaser set in mysterious Nilvanti
Entertainment
Shivaratna Productions just released the teaser for its debut Hindi film, Indrajaal.
In under two minutes, you get a peek into the mysterious world of Nilvanti: think Indian mythology meets suspense and adventure.
The visuals stand out thanks to some seriously cool locations and advanced special effects.
Dhoble directs 'Indrajaal' releasing July 24
Directed by Jageshhwar Lalita Dhoble (known for Marathi hits), Indrajaal stars Mahesh Nikam in the lead, along with Shanaya Tripathi, Yashraj Dimbale, and Kiran Mane.
The story comes from state award-winner Namdeo Murkute, with music by Gaurav Chati and VFX by Steamy Circle Studio.
Produced by Sucheta Ajay Nikam, the movie hits theaters July 24 via August Entertainment.