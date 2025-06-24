Why Shonda Rhimes is the queen of modern TV

Through her trailblazing work in television, Shonda Rhimes has established herself as an American cultural icon. Known for creating some of the most gripping narratives and diverse characters, the creator has transformed the face of American TV. However, her influence goes beyond entertainment, affecting social conversations and inspiring the masses. Here's a look at how Rhimes became the icon she is today.

Medical drama 'Grey's Anatomy' revolutionized TV Created by Rhimes, Grey's Anatomy premiered in 2005 and quickly became a cultural phenomenon. The show introduced a diverse cast and tackled complex social issues, making it different from other medical dramas. Its success showed that there was a demand for inclusive storytelling on mainstream television. The series continues to be popular, proving Rhimes's ability to create enduring content that resonates with audiences.

Political intrigue 'Scandal' changed political drama With Scandal, Rhimes took political drama to new heights, turning the spotlight towards fierce female leads and complex narratives. Debuting in 2012, the series starred Kerry Washington as Olivia Pope, a formidable crisis manager maneuvering through Washington D.C.'s political landscape. Scandal shattered ceilings by having an African-American woman front a prime-time network drama for the first time in almost four decades.

Legal thriller Diverse storytelling with 'How to Get Away with Murder' Rhimes maintained her streak with another successful show, How to Get Away with Murder, which premiered in 2014. The legal thriller starred Viola Davis as Annalise Keating, a brilliant law professor caught up in murder cases along with her students. The series was lauded for its diverse cast and complex characters, further solidifying Rhimes's reputation as a pioneer of inclusive storytelling.