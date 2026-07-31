It's a wrap! 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' completes filming
What's the story
The shooting of Yeh Prem Mol Liya, the upcoming family drama directed by Sooraj Barjatya, has been completed. Veteran actor Anupam Kher shared the news on social media along with a series of photographs and videos from the last day of filming at Banganga, Walkeshwar. In his post, he expressed gratitude for the experience and reflected on his long association with Barjatya.
Director's praise
Kher praises Barjatya's unique storytelling
In his note, Kher spoke highly of Barjatya's filmmaking style.
He described the director as someone who has stayed true to his storytelling style despite changes in the film industry.
"In a world where cinema, like everything else, is constantly changing, Sooraj has remained beautifully constant," he wrote.
"His films don't merely entertain, they become a part of our lives. Yeh Prem Mol Liya is another beautiful chapter in that extraordinary journey."
Film release
Film to release on November 27
Kher also took the opportunity to thank everyone involved in the production of Yeh Prem Mol Liya.
He appreciated the warmth and dedication of the cast and crew, saying every day on set was special.
The actor also expressed his excitement for audiences to experience the film, which is scheduled for a theatrical release on November 27 this year.
Film details
About 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya'
Yeh Prem Mol Liya, co-produced by Rajshri Films and Mahaveer Jain Films, marks the first collaboration between Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari.
Himesh Reshammiya has been roped in as the music composer.
Kher and Barjatya have previously worked together on several memorable movies including Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Vivah, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, and Uunchai.