It's a wrap! 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' completes filming

In his note, Kher spoke highly of Barjatya's filmmaking style.

He described the director as someone who has stayed true to his storytelling style despite changes in the film industry.

"In a world where cinema, like everything else, is constantly changing, Sooraj has remained beautifully constant," he wrote.

"His films don't merely entertain, they become a part of our lives. Yeh Prem Mol Liya is another beautiful chapter in that extraordinary journey."