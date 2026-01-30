Shraddha Kapoor is back on 'Eetha' sets after injury break

New timeline for 'Eetha' as production extends

Kapoor's injury caused some delays, pushing the shoot wrap from February to April 2026.

Filming was paused to allow Kapoor to recover; sets erected in November were preserved during the break, and the team will now focus on scenes showing Narayangaonkar at different ages—Shraddha's recent physical transformation will help bring authenticity.

Despite setbacks, the crew is determined to honor Narayangaonkar's legacy with a quality film.