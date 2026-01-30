Shraddha Kapoor is back on 'Eetha' sets after injury break
Shraddha Kapoor has jumped back into filming her new movie Eetha, following a five-week pause after a toe injury in November.
She returned to the Marve Beach set on January 4, 2026, ready for a lively dance number with over 800 background performers.
The film, directed by Laxman Utekar, tells the story of Tamasha icon Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar.
New timeline for 'Eetha' as production extends
Kapoor's injury caused some delays, pushing the shoot wrap from February to April 2026.
Filming was paused to allow Kapoor to recover; sets erected in November were preserved during the break, and the team will now focus on scenes showing Narayangaonkar at different ages—Shraddha's recent physical transformation will help bring authenticity.
Despite setbacks, the crew is determined to honor Narayangaonkar's legacy with a quality film.