Shraddha Kapoor renews lease for Juhu apartment at ₹6L/month Entertainment Feb 26, 2026

Shraddha Kapoor is keeping it luxe—she's just renewed the lease on her spacious 3,929 sq. ft. apartment in Mumbai's upscale Juhu neighborhood.

The flat sits on the third floor of a high-rise and comes with four parking spots, making city living a breeze.

The new agreement was officially registered in February 2026.