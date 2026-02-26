Shraddha Kapoor renews lease for Juhu apartment at ₹6L/month
Entertainment
Shraddha Kapoor is keeping it luxe—she's just renewed the lease on her spacious 3,929 sq. ft. apartment in Mumbai's upscale Juhu neighborhood.
The flat sits on the third floor of a high-rise and comes with four parking spots, making city living a breeze.
The new agreement was officially registered in February 2026.
She paid ₹72 lakh as advance for 12-month lease
For this prime spot, Shraddha will pay ₹6 lakh per month over the next year.
She's already paid a total advance of ₹72 lakh for all 12 months, while stamp duty of ₹36,000 and registration fee of ₹1,000 were paid separately for the transaction.
Other recent investments by the 'Chor Nikal Ke...' star
Shraddha doesn't stop at one address—she also owns a sea-facing flat in Piramal Mahalaxmi South Tower.