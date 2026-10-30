'Eetha' trailer: Shraddha is mesmerizing as a legendary 'lavani' performer 

The trailer showcases Kapoor as Narayangaonkar (her name has been changed to Eethabai Gaonkar), a stark contrast to her previous roles. She plays a fiery character filled with love, life, and dance.

The film also stars Randeep Hooda and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles.

It offers a closer look at Narayangaonkar's journey, the hurdles she faced, and the cultural world she made her mark in.