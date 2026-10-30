'Eetha' trailer: Shraddha is mesmerizing as a legendary 'lavani' performer
What's the story
The much-awaited trailer of Eetha, a film based on legendary Marathi tamasha and lavani performer Vithabai Bhau Mang Narayangaonkar, was unveiled on Friday. The film marks Shraddha Kapoor's return to the big screen after Stree 2 and is directed by Laxman Utekar. It tells the story of a woman who rose from humble beginnings to become a major force in Maharashtra's folk theater tradition.
Character portrayal
Kapoor's transformation into Narayangaonkar is remarkable
The trailer showcases Kapoor as Narayangaonkar (her name has been changed to Eethabai Gaonkar), a stark contrast to her previous roles. She plays a fiery character filled with love, life, and dance.
The film also stars Randeep Hooda and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in pivotal roles.
It offers a closer look at Narayangaonkar's journey, the hurdles she faced, and the cultural world she made her mark in.
Film focus
Film will also explore Narayangaonkar's personal battles
Eetha will delve into the demands of Narayangaonkar's artistic career as well as the personal battles that shaped her journey.
The film also features Anant Joshi, Siddharth Jadhav, Akshara Singh, and Ulka Gupta.
Hooda's first look poster introduced him as Anna Sawant Merchant, Vithabai's husband (introduced as simply Merchant in the poster).
Film information
Everything to know about 'Eetha'
Eetha is produced by Dinesh Vijan, Utekar, and Karishma Sharma under the Maddock Films and Kathputli Creations banners.
The film's music is composed by Ajay-Atul, with Vaibhavi Merchant as the director of cinematography.
Originally scheduled for an August release, it was later pushed to December 4, when it will hit theaters.