Shraddha Kapoor renews lease for Juhu apartment at ₹6L/month

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor has renewed the lease for a luxury apartment in Juhu, Mumbai , at a starting monthly rent of ₹6 lakh. The renewal was officially registered in February 2026, according to property registration documents accessed by Square Yards. The apartment is located in Prime Beach, Juhu, and has four dedicated car parking spaces.

Property details Lease renewed under an agreement registered in February 2026 The apartment spans 365 sq. m. (3,929 sq. ft.) and was previously leased by Kapoor under an agreement registered in October 2024. The latest contract has a stamp duty payment of ₹36,000 and registration charges of ₹1,000. The lease tenure is for 12 months, with the total rental value amounting to ₹72 lakh over the full term based on the starting monthly rent, per Square Yards's analysis of the registration filings.

Location advantage Juhu is home to many Bollywood celebrities Juhu is one of Mumbai's most premium residential micro-markets, known for its luxury apartments, sea-facing properties, and gated developments. The area attracts high-net-worth individuals, celebrities, and long-term investors. It's well-connected through the Western Express Highway and JVPD road network and is close to Mumbai airport and commercial hubs like Bandra Kurla Complex, Andheri, and Santacruz. Over the years, it has been home to several prominent film personalities, including Amitabh Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Varun Dhawan, and Hrithik Roshan.

