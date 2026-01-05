Next Article
Shraddha Kapoor to start 'Naagin' shoot in April 2026
Entertainment
Shraddha Kapoor is set to kick off filming for Naagin in April 2026, right after wrapping up her biopic Eetha, where she plays Marathi folk legend Vithabai Narayangaonkar.
Even after sustaining an injury during Eetha's dance scenes, she's on track to finish by March.
A trilogy inspired by folklore
Naagin is a three-part film series produced by Nikhil Dwivedi and dives deep into shape-shifting serpent legends.
Shraddha has been the top pick for the lead since 2020 and was genuinely excited to join this "epic tale of love and sacrifice."
Script locked after major rewrites
The final script was completed in January 2025 following three years and several full rewrites.
The team has been focusing hard on visual effects, casting, and getting everything ready for production.