Shraddha Kapoor to start 'Naagin' shoot in April 2026 Entertainment Jan 05, 2026

Shraddha Kapoor is set to kick off filming for Naagin in April 2026, right after wrapping up her biopic Eetha, where she plays Marathi folk legend Vithabai Narayangaonkar.

Even after sustaining an injury during Eetha's dance scenes, she's on track to finish by March.