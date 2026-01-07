Shraddha Kapoor visits hospital with father Shakti, sparks concern

What's going on with Shraddha?

Shraddha's injury happened during an intense dance sequence for Eetha, where she plays folk legend Vithabai Narayangaonkar.

Despite the setback, the film is still set to finish by March 2026.

Up next for Shraddha: shooting Naagin from April, where she'll take on a shape-shifting role—VFX and casting are already locked in.