Shraddha Kapoor visits hospital with father Shakti, sparks concern
Entertainment
Shraddha Kapoor was spotted in Mumbai with an injured leg.
This comes not long after Shraddha injured her toe and tore a muscle while filming Eetha in November 2024—she even joked online that she was "roaming around like Terminator" but promised she'd be fine.
What's going on with Shraddha?
Shraddha's injury happened during an intense dance sequence for Eetha, where she plays folk legend Vithabai Narayangaonkar.
Despite the setback, the film is still set to finish by March 2026.
Up next for Shraddha: shooting Naagin from April, where she'll take on a shape-shifting role—VFX and casting are already locked in.