'Lock Upp': Shreya slams Ram for kissing her without consent
What's the story
In the latest episode of Lock Upp Season 2, contestant Shreya Kalra, an influencer, has accused her actor co-contestant Ram Kapoor of kissing her without consent. The incident occurred after she saved him from elimination by winning a task. During a discussion with fellow contestant Shilpa Shinde, Kalra expressed her discomfort with the unwanted kiss and emphasized the importance of maintaining personal boundaries.
Discomfort expressed
'What sorry? That man comes and spits'
The conversation started when Kalra and Shinde discussed a recent task, where Kalra noticed Kapoor getting "too close" to actor Shivangi Joshi's face.
This prompted fellow actor Harshad Chopda, who is close to Joshi, to ask Kapoor for some space. However, after correcting him, Chopda immediately apologized.
Questioning his apology, Kalra said, "What sorry? That man comes and spits (when he speaks). Say it to his face. He literally spat all over the place."
Boundary crossed
Kalra demands boundaries from Kapoor
Kalra then spoke about the unwanted kiss from Kapoor, saying, "Maintain some boundaries. And this time, if he tries to kiss me, I am going to hold his mouth and be like, that my father doesn't kiss me this much, don't kiss me now."
"I won three tasks for him. He should be ashamed of his seniority. I spit on these seniors."
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About 'Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa'
Hosted by director Farah Khan and actor Riteish Deshmukh, Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is a reality show where contestants live in a jail-like environment. They must perform tasks while concealing three truths about themselves, which serve as their lifelines.
The show has been gaining traction with each episode, with the latest one featuring Yogesh Rawat's eviction.
A new wildcard contestant is expected to enter soon.