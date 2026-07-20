'Lock Upp': Shreya slams Ram for kissing her without consent

The conversation started when Kalra and Shinde discussed a recent task, where Kalra noticed Kapoor getting "too close" to actor Shivangi Joshi's face.

This prompted fellow actor Harshad Chopda, who is close to Joshi, to ask Kapoor for some space. However, after correcting him, Chopda immediately apologized.

Questioning his apology, Kalra said, "What sorry? That man comes and spits (when he speaks). Say it to his face. He literally spat all over the place."