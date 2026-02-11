Shreyas Talpade, 11 others booked in UP cheating case
What's the story
Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade and 11 others have been booked by the Bhogaon police in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri district for allegedly cheating local residents of lakhs of rupees under the pretext of an apparent high-return investment scheme. The case was registered on Tuesday at the Bhogaon police station after a complaint was lodged by a resident of Mohalla Mishrana, Bhogaon.
Allegations
Cheated under the guise of Mumbai-based bank branch
According to an ANI report, Talpade and his associates cheated villagers and townspeople under the guise of a Mumbai-based bank branch functioning in the Mohalla Mishrana locality. The locals were persuaded to invest large sums of money with the promise of lucrative returns. However, they never received these returns. When repeated requests for repayment went unanswered, the investors went to the court. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter following a court order.
Career
Talpade's filmography and past cheating cases
To note, the Golmaal actor has been named in various other cheating cases over the years. Complaints have been registered across Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Uttarakhand. Talpade, who has worked in Hindi and Marathi films, shot to fame after his performance in Iqbal (2005) and later appeared in comedy films like Om Shanti Om and the Golmaal series. The actor is yet to respond to these allegations.