'Couldn't sleep': Shriya Saran was nervous before 'Drishyam 3' release
What's the story
Shriya Saran, who plays Nandini Salgaonkar in Drishyam: The Conclusion, recently revealed that she was extremely nervous the night before the film's release. In an interview with IANS, she said that her mind was occupied with thoughts about how audiences would respond to the movie. "I couldn't sleep last night. I was thinking what will happen, what kind of a film it will be." The thriller is helmed by Abhishek Pathak.
Film's nature
'It's a beautiful film': Saran
Saran said that the film is a family drama and a mystery.
"Because it's not like, it's a drama. Family drama, mystery. And it plays with your emotions."
"But it's not like a visual spectacle, spectacularly. It's not like, it's a larger-than-life kind of a film. It's a film that connects to your heart."
"So, I was thinking what it is. But I know for a fact it's a beautiful film."
Technical evolution
On dubbing and technology advancements
Saran also shared her thoughts on the advancements in dubbing and sound technology in cinema.
She explained, "Because earlier, when the film was made, we used to watch a lot of films in dubbing. But now dubbing has become so sophisticated."
Production details
Praise for the sound team
Saran also praised the film's sound team, revealing that they didn't have to rely heavily on dubbing as the film was shot with sync sound.
"And in conclusion, Abhishek has got such an amazing sound system, sound director. It's amazingly sync sound that we didn't have to dub it at all."
"So, we are very lucky," she said.
Drishyam: The Conclusion was released on October 2 and is led by Ajay Devgn.