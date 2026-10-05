'Couldn't sleep': Shriya Saran was nervous before 'Drishyam 3' release

Saran said that the film is a family drama and a mystery.

"Because it's not like, it's a drama. Family drama, mystery. And it plays with your emotions."

"But it's not like a visual spectacle, spectacularly. It's not like, it's a larger-than-life kind of a film. It's a film that connects to your heart."

"So, I was thinking what it is. But I know for a fact it's a beautiful film."