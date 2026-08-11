Shroff misses Mumbay FC Durand Cup match for work
Entertainment
Tiger Shroff won't be hitting the field for Mumbay FC in their Durand Cup group match against Nongkseh SS&CC this Tuesday; he's got a work commitment keeping him away.
He also missed the last two games, both losses.
Shroff posts Instagram supporting Mumbay FC
Sharing his thoughts on Instagram, Tiger said he was really looking forward to playing but just couldn't make it.
He sent a big shoutout to Mumbay FC, wishing them luck and telling the boys to "Kill it boys."
Mumbay FC 2 Durand Cup defeats
Mumbay FC is still pretty new (founded in 2024) and plays in lower leagues like I-League 3.
Their Durand Cup run has been tough so far with two defeats, but they're hoping to bounce back even without their celebrity player.