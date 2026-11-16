Shroff returns after car shooting, teases 'Tenu Leke Jaana' song
Tiger Shroff is back on set just weeks after his car was shot at by unknown attackers while he was returning home from a football ground on October 18.
Thankfully, he only had minor injuries and didn't let the incident slow him down; he's already teasing his new song, Tenu Leke Jaana.
Teaser flaunts Shroff's 6-pack
The teaser for Tenu Leke Jaana (dropping November 18) has fans buzzing, especially with Tiger flaunting his six-pack abs.
He was last seen in Baaghi 4, and now he's gearing up for an untitled film with Remo D'Souza, alongside Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Banerjee.
Even after a tough few weeks, Tiger's clearly not hitting pause on his career.