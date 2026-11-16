Shroff returns after his car was shot at in Mumbai
Tiger Shroff is back on set after a monthlong break, making his first public appearance since his car was shot at in Mumbai.
He and Janhvi Kapoor just wrapped up filming a schedule for their upcoming movie Lag Jaa Gale in Pune, while being hosted at Ballr nightclub, a location for the film.
'Lag Jaa Gale' Shroff anti hero
In Lag Jaa Gale (directed by Raj Mehta), Tiger takes on an anti-hero role alongside Janhvi and Lakshya.
He's also working on another film with Remo D'Souza, featuring Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Banerjee, though release dates are still under wraps.
If you missed it, Tiger was last seen in Baaghi 4, which was released on September 5, 2025.