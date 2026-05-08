Shroff returns in 'The Great Grand Superhero' May 29 release
Jackie Shroff is back with The Great Grand Superhero, hitting theaters on May 29, 2026.
This fantasy drama from Zee Studios and Amdavad Films explores how a child's creativity brings a grandfather and grandson closer. Plus, there are some fun alien encounters.
The teaser dropped last month, giving us a glimpse of this emotional and imaginative adventure.
Shroff backs children's dreams and para-sports
Shroff shared, "With The Great Grand Superhero, we're fulfilling every child's dream. If your spirit stays young and your spine stays strong till 90, that itself makes you a superhero. Kids' dreams should always come first."
Directed by Manish Saini and featuring stars like Prateik Smita Patil and Bhagyashree Dasani, the film celebrates imagination.
Off-screen, Shroff is also championing para-sports, recently cheering on players at the National Wheelchair Cricket Championship and urging companies to support these athletes.