Shroff returns in 'The Great Grand Superhero' May 29 release

Shroff backs children's dreams and para-sports

Shroff shared, "With The Great Grand Superhero, we're fulfilling every child's dream. If your spirit stays young and your spine stays strong till 90, that itself makes you a superhero. Kids' dreams should always come first."

Directed by Manish Saini and featuring stars like Prateik Smita Patil and Bhagyashree Dasani, the film celebrates imagination.

Off-screen, Shroff is also championing para-sports, recently cheering on players at the National Wheelchair Cricket Championship and urging companies to support these athletes.