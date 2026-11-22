Shroff returns to Mumbai Global Peace Honours after car shooting
Tiger Shroff made a confident return to the stage at Mumbai's Global Peace Honours 2026, marking his first public appearance since his car was shot at in October.
Even when a dog wandered onto the stage mid-performance, Tiger kept his cool and finished dancing to Deva Shree Ganesha against the backdrop of the Gateway of India.
Shroff tightens security, wraps Kapoor shoot
The event, organized by Divyaj Foundation, brought together big names like Shah Rukh Khan and former cricketer Sachin Tendulkar to celebrate people who stand for peace.
Since the shooting incident that left him with minor injuries, Tiger has tightened his security and is keeping details about his schedule private.
Still, he's back to work, recently wrapping up a song shoot with Janhvi Kapoor, showing he's not letting fear slow him down.