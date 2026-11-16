Shroff shooting probe examines crypto as court extends Sharma custody
The investigation into last month's shooting at Tiger Shroff's car is still unfolding.
A Mumbai court just extended police custody for Suneha Sharma, who is accused number 13 and reportedly linked to the main accused, Anil Pandit, until November 21.
Police are now looking closely at cryptocurrency payments and around 20 QR codes they believe helped fund the attack.
Police probe QR vendors, 5 detained
Police are trying to map out who was involved, including vendors or middlemen tied to those QR code transactions.
Alongside Sharma, five other suspects have been sent to judicial custody.
The case is getting more complex as police try to untangle everyone's role and financial connections.