Shroff's driver Firdous injured after being shot in Juhu
Entertainment
Tiger Shroff's driver, Firdous, was shot and injured near Pushpa Park in Juhu on Sunday, October 18. Tiger himself is safe.
Firdous is admitted to Nanavati Hospital, and the autorickshaw driver was taken to Cooper Hospital for treatment.
Police form 15 teams hunting attackers
Police have formed 15 teams to hunt down the three attackers.
A social media post claiming responsibility has been linked to a known gang, and top Maharashtra leaders are keeping close watch.
Investigators are checking CCTV footage and forensic evidence.