Shruti Haasan denies being part of 'KHxRK'
What's the story
Actor-singer Shruti Haasan has quashed rumors about her involvement in the much-anticipated film KHxRK, which will feature her father, Kamal Haasan, and superstar Rajinikanth. Speaking at a recent awards ceremony, she said she is just as excited about the project as fans are. "I just recently met both Appa (Kamal) and Rajinikanth. But I'm telling this clearly, I'm not part of KHxRK," she said.
Details
Haasan is eager to see Nelson Dilipkumar's take on 'KHxRK'
Haasan, who recently made a special appearance in Ram Charan's Peddi, said she is eager to see what director Nelson Dilipkumar brings to KHxRK. "After doing Coolie, I personally became a Rajini fan. KHxRK will be true celebration for the film industry, as we gonna witness both together," she said. The film marks the first collaboration between Kamal and Rajinikanth in nearly five decades.
Film history
Kamal and Rajinikanth's previous collaborations
Kamal and Rajinikanth, who rose through the Tamil film industry together in the late 1970s and early 1980s, have appeared in over a dozen films together. Their last full-length collaboration was reportedly Ninaithale Inikkum (1979), followed by a cameo by Kamal in Thillu Mullu (1981). Their journey began with Apoorva Raagangal (1975) directed by K. Balachander, also starring Srividya, Sundarrajan, Nagesh, and Jayasudha.
Film details
Meanwhile, know more about 'KHxRK'
After much speculation, it was announced that Dilipkumar would direct KHxRK. The filmmaker had previously helmed Rajinikanth's blockbuster Jailer and is currently working on its sequel, Jailer 2. Anirudh Ravichander has been roped in to compose the music for KHxRK. The film is being planned with Kamal's Raaj Kamal Films International and Red Giant Movies.