Shruti Haasan is not part of the film

Shruti Haasan denies being part of 'KHxRK'

By Isha Sharma 01:20 pm Jun 21, 202601:20 pm

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Actor-singer Shruti Haasan has quashed rumors about her involvement in the much-anticipated film KHxRK, which will feature her father, Kamal Haasan, and superstar Rajinikanth. Speaking at a recent awards ceremony, she said she is just as excited about the project as fans are. "I just recently met both Appa (Kamal) and Rajinikanth. But I'm telling this clearly, I'm not part of KHxRK," she said.