Shruti Haasan lights up 'Aakasamlo Oka Tara' 1st look
On her 40th birthday, Shruti Haasan got a special shoutout from Dulquer Salmaan, who dropped the first-look poster of their new film, Aakasamlo Oka Tara.
The poster shows Shruti with plenty of attitude, setting a gritty mood for the movie.
Dulquer's birthday wish—"Wishing you the happiest birthday Shruti Amma! Soooo much fun shooting together!"—adds to the friendly vibe.
What to know about the film
Aakasamlo Oka Tara is directed by Pavan Sadineni and features Dulquer Salmaan, with Shruti Haasan in a pivotal role.
Satvika Veeravalli joins as another lead, playing a small-town girl with big dreams of space travel—a detail hinted at in her intro video.
The movie is nearly done filming (about 80% complete) and was initially announced as a summer 2026 release, with an official theatrical date still awaited, followed by Netflix.
It'll be available in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.