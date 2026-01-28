Shruti Haasan lights up 'Aakasamlo Oka Tara' 1st look

What to know about the film

Aakasamlo Oka Tara is directed by Pavan Sadineni and features Dulquer Salmaan, with Shruti Haasan in a pivotal role.

Satvika Veeravalli joins as another lead, playing a small-town girl with big dreams of space travel—a detail hinted at in her intro video.

The movie is nearly done filming (about 80% complete) and was initially announced as a summer 2026 release, with an official theatrical date still awaited, followed by Netflix.

It'll be available in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.