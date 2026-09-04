Why 'Mirzapur' star Shweta Tripathi finds talking to media tricky
What's the story
Shweta Tripathi, who is gearing up for the release of Mirzapur: The Movie, recently spoke about the intense scrutiny actors face regarding their personal lives and statements. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she emphasized how the rise of television and digital media has amplified this scrutiny. "While talking to the media, it is like aap bhai kya cheez bolte ho, uska kya nikal aa jaata hai (you say one thing and another is reported)," she said.
Media strategy
'I was always fearless'
Tripathi has learned not to let public opinion affect her, despite the risk of her words being misrepresented.
She said, "I was always fearless, but your remarks can be taken out of context. It may not be your intention, but it comes out in a different manner."
She also shared an example where she was on a podcast discussing population control and parenthood. Despite initial hesitation about how her views might be interpreted, she ultimately decided to participate.
Honesty policy
Tripathi draws parallel between her and Golu's approach
Tripathi still remains committed to being honest in her public statements. "I want to be honest. That is one thing that I am taking from this, being respectfully honest."
She drew a parallel between her approach and that of her character Golu in Mirzapur.
"Chahe woh jab Munna se baat karti hai, ya phir kahin woh school ke principal se baat karti hai (whether she is talking to Munna or the school principal), she is bold," she explained.
Political inquiries
On actors being asked political questions
Tripathi also expressed her views on the trend of asking actors pointed political questions.
She said, "We are actors, and we get that there is a kind of responsibility with what we say." However, she added that they often lack complete knowledge about certain issues.
"So with that limited knowledge, when we are asked something, and we say something incorrect, you criticize," she said.
"Arre, aap acting aur humari life ko pucho na (Ask us about acting and our life)."
Film release
'Mirzapur' movie is out now
Tripathi is currently celebrating the release of Mirzapur: The Movie, which hit theaters on Friday.
Directed by Gurmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna, the film narrates the origin story of the feud depicted in the Mirzapur series.
It also stars Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, and Jitendra Kumar (who replaces Vikrant Massey as Bablu Pandit).