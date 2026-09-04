'Mirzapur' set for massive opening; collects ₹9cr in advance booking

Adding blocked seats to the equation, the film's advance collection has crossed an impressive ₹12.54cr. This indicates a strong start for the theatrical adaptation of Mirzapur, which has been a hit on OTT platforms.

Delhi is leading in terms of advance bookings with around ₹2.27cr, followed by Uttar Pradesh at ₹1.85cr, and Maharashtra with approximately ₹1.84cr in advance sales.