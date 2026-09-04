'Mirzapur' set for massive opening; collects ₹9cr in advance booking
What's the story
The much-anticipated film adaptation of the popular web series Mirzapur, titled Mirzapur: The Movie, was released on Friday. The film's Day 1 advance bookings indicate a promising start with an estimated collection of ₹9.18cr across India, reported Sacnilk. The Hindi version dominates this figure with an estimated ₹9.14cr in advance sales, while the Telugu version adds around ₹3.84L to the total.
Box office potential
'Mirzapur' dominates advance sales in Delhi, UP, and Maharashtra
Adding blocked seats to the equation, the film's advance collection has crossed an impressive ₹12.54cr. This indicates a strong start for the theatrical adaptation of Mirzapur, which has been a hit on OTT platforms.
Delhi is leading in terms of advance bookings with around ₹2.27cr, followed by Uttar Pradesh at ₹1.85cr, and Maharashtra with approximately ₹1.84cr in advance sales.
Franchise continuity
CBFC certification received ahead of release
Ahead of its release, Mirzapur: The Movie also received its 'A' CBFC certification with reportedly minimal modifications. This has allowed the makers to retain much of the raw and unfiltered tone associated with the franchise.
Pankaj Tripathi, who reprises his role as Kaleen Bhaiya, recently spoke about this difference between watching Mirzapur on streaming platforms and experiencing it in theaters. He said, "While Mirzapur used to be a 'leave me alone' kind of watch, it's now in 'party mode.'"
Cast details
Meet the cast of 'Mirzapur: The Movie'
Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, Mirzapur: The Movie brings back several familiar faces from the acclaimed series.
Along with Tripathi, the film also stars Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Rasika Duggal, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Harshita Gaur.
The theatrical film introduces new faces to the franchise, such as Jitendra Kumar (replacing Vikrant Massey) and Ravi Kishan.