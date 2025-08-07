Shwetha Menon faces FIR amid AMMA elections: Why it matters

Actors rally behind Menon, call it 'conspiracy to defame'

Actors like Maala Parvathi and Devan say this move feels like a political ploy to damage Menon's reputation before the big AMMA elections.

Parvathi called it "a conspiracy to defame," while Devan described the complaint as baseless and driven by ulterior motives.

Another candidate, Raveendran, also wants an investigation into what he calls an attempt to harm Menon's image.